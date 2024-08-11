‘Our nationals didn’t wave Russian flag’, Poland replies DSS

The government of Poland, officially the Republic of Poland, has denied allegation linking its nationals to waving of Russian flag during the recent EndBadGovernance protest…

Amid worsening economic situation in the country, some Nigerians had taken to the streets between August 1 and 10 August to demand government’s reversal of some policies which they claimed had plunged the nation into hardship.

As the demonstration gathered momentum, some of the protesters were seen waving Russian flag in Kano, Kaduna and other northern states while wielding placards and chanting anti-government slogans.

Following the development, the Department of State Service (DSS) on August 5, 2024 arrested 7 Polish nationals for ‘allegedly’ waving Russian flag during the nationwide protest in Kano.

The Nigeria Police Force had last week said the number of suspects arrested in connection with the flying of Russian flags in some states, including Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Katsina had risen to 90.

The Force, on Monday, announced the arrest of one Ahmed Taylor, for mass producing the Russian flags that were used by some protesters in Kano and some northern states.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had said those flying Russian flag in Nigeria committed a treasonable offence.

At a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps on August 7, the Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the Polish nationals were under investigation, explaining that they were arrested in Kano during the nationwide hunger protest.

“For the persons that we have picked up from Kano, it was because of where they were found during the protest and display of the foreign flag in Kano that was two days ago,” Afunanya said.

But Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Andrzej Szejna, in an interview with PAP, a news agency in the country, cast doubt about the allegation, saying it was unlikely that Poles would raise Russian flags in Nigeria.

According to reports, the arrested Polish nationals are six students and their lecturer. They are from the University of Warsaw and are on an exchange programme at the Bayero University in Kano.

Szejna added, “This is a group of African studies students who found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“They were carrying no flags but it seems that they were taking photos and this had been interpreted in this way.” he maintained.

Jakub Wisniewski, undersecretary of state at the ministry of foreign affairs of Poland, has called on the federal government of Nigeria to release the arrested Polish citizens and allow them return to their homes.

In a statement, the Rector of the University of Warsaw, Alojzy Nowak, also appealed for the release of the Poles.

He said, “The release of six African Studies students and a lecturer from our university held in Nigeria is a priority for me.”