Our National VP is missing, Miyetti Allah raises alarm

The national leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced that its National Vice President, Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido, is missing.

The National PRO, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, raised the alarm in a statement on Friday.

“We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Engr. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.”

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday 23th June, 2023 with the intention of traveling to kaduna. He has been missing since then,” he said.

Abdullahi said the vehicle of missing MACBAN national official was discovered Thursday between Jos and Kaduna road near Mararraban Jos town parked with all his telephones inside.

“All efforts to trace him proved abortive so far,” he said.

Abdullahi asked anyone with useful information on Lamido’s whereabouts to kindly contact the nearest Police Station or reach out to MACBAN offices across the nation.

