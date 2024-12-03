Our monthly allocation is N25,000 – Yobe AIDS control agency

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Agency for Control of AIDS (YOSACA), Dr. Jibrin Adamu Damazal, said inadequate funding is one of the most critical challenges in the fight against HIV in the state.

Speaking during an event at the Government House in Damaturu to mark World AIDS Day 2024, Dr Damazal revealed that the agency receives only N25,000 as a monthly allocation, which he described as grossly insufficient to meet operational demands.

He emphasised that increasing funding would allow YOSACA to expand initiatives targeting vulnerable groups such as children, adolescents, and women, and ensure the sustainability of HIV response efforts.

Representing Governor Mai Mala Buni, Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to combating HIV.

2,934 living with HIV/AIDS in Nasarawa – Official

At least 2,934 people are currently living with HIV/AIDS across Nasarawa State’s 13 local government areas, reflecting a decrease from 4,222 cases in 2023 and 6,614 in 2022.

The Executive Director of the Nasarawa State AIDS Control Agency (NASACA), Dr Ruth Nabe-Bello, disclosed this on Monday during the 2024 World AIDS Day programme in Lafia, the state capital.

She expressed concern about the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV in the state, saying limited access to healthcare services, particularly for key populations, remains a pressing issue.