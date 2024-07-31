Our members should abstain from protest – Nigerian Legion

The Nigerian Legion has called on veterans of the armed forces to distance themselves from the planned nationwide hunger protest. The National Chairman of the…

The Nigerian Legion has called on veterans of the armed forces to distance themselves from the planned nationwide hunger protest.

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd), who addressed journalists in Abuja, said veterans were disciplined professionals trained to uphold the integrity of Nigeria.

He said it was not the teaching of Nigerian veterans to demonstrate or go on strike because they were not members of a labour union.

He further said, “We are always a stabilising factor. Even our serving colleagues are governed by the constitution.

“Therefore, it is certainly unnecessary to partake in any strike. It does not take away any of our rights, but we shouldn’t be partisan. Rather, we should be stabilisers.”

Gen Jibril further said that as the umbrella of veterans in Nigeria, the legion would continue to uphold its discipline, remaining non-political and non-partisan.

He added that strikes and protests were often hijacked by miscreants who took advantage to cause mayhem.