‘Our literary giants in the ring’, Shehu Sani reacts to attacks on Soyinka, Chimamanda

Shehu Sani, a former senator, has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Labour Party supporters and those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).…

Shehu Sani, a former senator, has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Labour Party supporters and those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two sides have been divided over the outcome of the February 25 Presidential Poll.

However, the disagreement took a new dimension after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and renowned author, Chimamanda Adichie, made comments about it.

Referred to as ‘Obidients’, supporters of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, attacked Soyinka who asked them to tone down their vitriolic.

Soyinka knocks Obidients, challenges Obi’s running mate to a live debate

Chimamanda writes open letter to Biden over 2023 presidential election

In an interview with Channels Television, Soyinka described the Obidient movement as a threat to the judiciary.

The professor also said he had told Obi before the presidential election that if he lost the election, it would be his followers who lost it for him.

In their responses, Obidients disparaged the poet who commands respect worldwide.

Also, Chimamanda, on Thursday wrote an open letter to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, alleging that the 2023 presidential election was marred by violence, ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, and other malpractices.

This has generated criticism from some members of the APC.

Reacting, Sani in a tweet on Friday said the criticisms have made Soyinka and Chimamanda to be in the ring of Nigeria’s political battle.

“The opposition supporters are going after Prof Wole Soyinka & the ruling party supporters are going after Chimamanda Adichie;The great literary giants are now in the ring of Nigeria’s political battle.This is a positive dev. other African countries are not privileged to have,” he tweeted.

Sani’s tweet has generated mixed reactions. Bellow are some of such comments:

@sowedowo wrote: “DN, I think the differences between these 2 icons is that, the former claimed to be sitting on the fence but stylishly supporting…u know, while the latter came out with her full chest to support the best candidate whom she deem fit to lead the most populous black nation on earth.”

@abiajames: “I read her letter and what she said was the fact. But some half baked graduates or semi literates who don’t find time to read were misquoting her, saying she was asking the US to intervene. Intervene in what?”

@tonyisrefined: “While one said the truth, the other morally bankrupt individual blatantly lied about a movement, also overlooked every evil of the ruling party to talk about something that cannot be linked to the opposition.”

@body_engine: “Whole Soyinka has gotten to his own elastic limits, but the vibrant Chimamanda is still accelerating.”

@Chizzy83215149: “Let We have a debate between this two let’s see who is the most brilliant.. Anchor by international journalist that is not CORNfuse. Bias.. We need it televised.. Good to watch😀