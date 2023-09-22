Our impact on Nigerians will define our legacy – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Tinubu administration’s impact will hugely be its legacy. The vice president said this on Thursday when he hosted…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Tinubu administration’s impact will hugely be its legacy.

The vice president said this on Thursday when he hosted some members of his University of Ibadan Postgraduate Alumni, as well as members of the 1989/1990 set of the National Youth Service Corps whom he served with in Calabar in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said given the expectations of Nigerians and the high hopes the world places on Nigeria, the Tinubu administration would ensure the country’s fortune gets a massive boost in growth and development, adding that this necessitated the commitment of the government towards improving the livelihood of Nigerians.

Addressing the University of Ibadan Postgraduate Alumni, Vice President Shettima said the transient nature of human life demanded that he should recognise that both him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were just first among equals in Nigeria, and were holding a trust on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“I always believe that power is a humbling experience. We spend more of our lives outside power than in power. And most importantly, I see it as a gift from God. Asiwaju and I are occupying the prime positions in this country, not because of our intellectual acumen or political sagacity, but purely by the grace of God,” he said in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha.

