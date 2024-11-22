Our Graduates Not For Public Sector – TAU VC

Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko-Irese, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has said the goal of the school is to produce globally competitive students that can challenge their peers in science, innovation and technology.

Vice-Chancellor of the school, Professor Francisca Oladipo, disclosed this, on Friday, during a briefing to herald its maiden convocation ceremony.

She said the university produced six first-class out of the 26 pioneer students.

Prof Oladipo said graduates of the university are not produced for public service as a deliberate policy because of the background they are made to pass through.

According to her, even those interested in public service among the graduates would be distinct in all ramifications.

“We are not producing graduates for public service, rather for the world market.

“Our innovative approach to university education has positioned our graduates to address contemporary challenges with competence, innovation, and integrity.

“The maiden convocation ceremony is not just a celebration of academic achievement but a testament to the hard work, resilience, and dedication of our pioneering students.

“All our graduands have met the rigorous academic standards set by the university, which is: that in addition to excelling in their chosen fields of study, they must acquire a minimum of two International ICT Certifications offered by Google, IBM, Coursera, and other Global Partner for Sustainable Development, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence”, she stated.

The VC said the university was officially licensed by the federal government on April 8, 2021 but began operations on May 16 same year with 13 academic programmes across three faculties.

She stated that the institution has expanded offering 27 academic programmes in 24 departments under seven faculties, with a record of achievements, including 100% full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Describing the university as “a leading light in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Innovation ecosystem,” the VC noted that the university is “one of Nigeria’s most sustainable university campuses, with a 214KW solar farm serving its energy needs as well as part of the Oko community, within the limits of the law.”

She said everything they use and consume are produced and sourced completely from the university.

She also said that Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde of Oyo State will deliver the convocation lecture titled, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Future of Work: Implications for Nigerian Graduates,” adding that the governor is also expected to commission the newly locally-engineered sustainable Student Hall of Residence.

“The High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Humphrey Geiseb, will give the Convocation Commencement Address. Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq will be our Special Guest of Honour and will lay the foundation for the Faculty of Medical and Health Building,” she said.