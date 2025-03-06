Our decision not to negotiate with bandits paying off – Gov Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state on Thursday maintained that the decision of his administration not to negotiate with bandits was paying off.

Speaking while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, who paid a condolence visit to the state over the recent accidental bombing of civilian population by the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma.

Governor Lawal said peace was gradually returning to the state.

“We are clear about our stance. We have made it known to every listening ear that we are not ready and will never negotiate with bandits.

“You can all attest that our position is paying off, as we are beginning to see results with peace gradually returning to Zamfara,” he said

Governor Lawal, commended security personnel for timely response to distress calls in the state.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff, who, before his visit today, sent a strong delegation led by one of the most senior officers from the headquarters to commiserate with us and the people of Zamfara.”

“When the incident occurred, we addressed the media, clarifying that it was not intentional but rather an accident. And your presence today reflects exceptional professionalism and concern to the plight of our people.

“I assure you that we will keep engaging with you and do everything possible to support the troops fighting banditry.

“Let me inform the Air Marshal that we are constructing an airport in Zamfara. We are appealing to have an air force hangar within the airport after completion for swift response to emergency situation.”

Earlier, the Air Chief expressed appreciation to the governor for the manner in which he handled the accidental airstrike.

“You may recall that on January 11, 2025, airstrikes were carried out in Zamfara following an intelligence report of bandit activity in Gidan Makera in Maradun LGA.

“The area was targeted in pursuit of the terrorists associated with bandit Bello Turji. However, few days after the strike, there was a news report claiming that the airstrike had mistakenly hit members of a vigilante group.

“Deeply concerned by the allegation, I immediately constituted a committee for a holistic assessment and investigation of the alleged strike. The fact-finding team has since submitted their report and findings, which confirmed that 11 members of the local vigilante were unintentionally killed.

“Our visit this morning is to express our sympathy to you, the families of the victims, and the good people of Zamfara regarding the tragic incident.”