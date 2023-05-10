Otuoke varsity student dies from drug overdose

A 300-level student of Petroleum and Gas Engineering at the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), in Bayelsa State, Job Alawari-Kei (19), has reportedly died from illicit…

Alawari-Kei, popularly known as Alas, reportedly collapsed and died after taking an illicit drug locally known as Colos.

According to some students on campus, the drug known as Colos is mainly taken among youths involved in internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

Some of his colleagues told City & Crime that Alas was celebrating a recent breakthrough on an internet deal with his friends when he consumed the drug that killed him.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital for autopsy and investigation had been launched into the matter.