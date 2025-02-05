Osun violence: Adeleke vows to prosecute perpetrators

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to bring the perpetrators of Monday’s shooting incident in Esa-Oke to justice.

The violence, which occurred on Monday, resulted in four fatalities and left several others injured due to shooting related to a dispute over the appointment of a traditional ruler for the Ido Ajegunle community in Obokun LGA.

Governor Adeleke visited Esa-Oke on Tuesday to meet with local stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders and residents.

“I will investigate and ensure the culprits are held accountable. A panel of inquiry will be set up to probe the crisis and justice will be served,” Adeleke assured the residents.

Addressing the damage caused, Adeleke stated, “While disagreements are natural, resorting to violence and destruction is unacceptable. We stand to gain nothing from such actions.”

Adeleke criticised those who sought to exploit the violence for political purposes, asserting, “An indigene of Esa-Oke would not destroy the palace. Anyone who does so is not a true son of the land.”