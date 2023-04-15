Osun police arrest 25 suspected cultists

The Osun State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected members of a secret cult for allegedly attacking residents of Ile-Ife. Pandemonium broke out in Ile-Ife…

The Osun State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected members of a secret cult for allegedly attacking residents of Ile-Ife.

Pandemonium broke out in Ile-Ife on Monday when the cultists went on rampage, vandalising properties and injuring scores of people in the process.

Police swung into action, arrested the suspects and detained them at the police headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital for investigation.

Some of the suspects while being paraded, confirmed their membership of Eiye Secret Confraternity while some denied their involvement in cultism.

Timeless review: Nigerian star Davido’s new album is mostly form over substance

Man arrested for trafficking 4 teenage girls in Osun

One of the suspects, Afolabi Sheriff, said he was forced to join a cult group.

“In the year 2020, I was invited to join Eiye Secret Confraternity but I declined. They forced me to join the cult group. I left Ile-Ife since then and I just came back five days ago,” Afolabi said.

Another suspect, Olajide Habeeb, said he joined the Eiye Secret Confraternity in 2021 and that he has never harmed anyone since then.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, the Assistant PPRO, Theophilus Adesokan-Adekola, said the suspects would be charged to court after diligent investigation.

He said peace and orderliness has been restored in Ile-Ife and advised residents to go about their lawful businesses with assurance that police would ensure their safety.