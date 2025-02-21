Osun: PDP govs urge Tinubu, IGP to restore order

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to take urgent steps to restore order to Osun State following violent clashes over the control of local government areas.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the governors expressed deep concern over the political violence that has resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

The statement, signed by Bauchi State governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed, criticised authorities for failing to act despite prior warnings from Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke about an imminent breakdown of law and order.

SPONSOR AD

Condemning the resort to self-help by political actors, the governors said: “The Forum further notes with deep worry the resort to violence as a means of settling political and legal disputes and warns all those fanning the embers of discord to desist forthwith.”

They commended Governor Adeleke for his proactive warning, describing it as a mark of exemplary leadership.

The PDPGF also urged President Tinubu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the IGP, and other security agencies to act swiftly in containing the crisis.

“We appeal to the president and law enforcement authorities to immediately restore law and order in Osun State and guarantee the safety of lives and property before the situation spirals out of control,” the statement read.

The forum further emphasised that political leadership should be about patriotic service rather than violence and called on all stakeholders in Osun State to abide by the law.