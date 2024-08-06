Osun-Osogbo festival: Police assure participants of safety

The police command in Osun has said security measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free Osun-Osogbo festival, for the safety of the…

The police command in Osun has said security measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free Osun-Osogbo festival, for the safety of the participants and their property.

SP Yemisi Opalola, police spokeswoman in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the command would deploy officers and men to ensure that the festival was peaceful.

She also stated that organisers of the “End Bad Government/End Hunger” protest had assured that they would suspend their protest for the festival.

“We have made arrangements and will deploy officers to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festival.’’

She said anyone or group planning to disrupt the festival under any guise would be seen as criminal, arrested and dealt with appropriately.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba, was committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the state for the festival.

The Osun-Osogbo festival, an annual event hosted by the Ataoja of Osogbo, is expected to climax on Friday, August 9, at the Osun-Osogbo Grove (a UNESCO-recognised heritage site). (NAN)