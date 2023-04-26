Osun obaship tussle: Police arrest 4 over attack on traditional ruler

The controversy over the traditional ruler’s seat in Agbowo town in Iwo LGA of Osun State has assumed a dangerous dimension as some aggrieved indigenes…

The controversy over the traditional ruler’s seat in Agbowo town in Iwo LGA of Osun State has assumed a dangerous dimension as some aggrieved indigenes allegedly attacked and threatened to kill a prominent monarch, Oba Moshood Alamu, in his palace.

Oba Moshood Alamu Oparonke, the Onisaara of Feesu in Iwo LGA of Osun State is the traditionally constituted authority over Agbowo town in Iwoland.

The monarch appointed district heads, known as baales in Yoruba, to be in charge of towns under him for administrative convenience.

The state governor, Ademola Adeleke, recently elevated one of the baales, Musibau Akande-Gbenusola, to the Olu of Agbowo but those aggrieved by Akande’s promotion by the governor vented their anger on Oba Alamu.

“They attacked me. In fact, they wanted to kill me. They thought I was the one who promoted Akande-Gbenusola to the oba status. I told them it is the state government. But they didn’t listen.

“They are after my life. And these people are very dangerous. I call on the state government and the Inspector General of Police to come to my aid and protect me,” Oba Alamu pleaded.

Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack on the traditional ruler.

Oba Alamu is insisting that there is a real danger to his existence and the lives of his family members, chiefs and aides.

But not all residents of Agbowo are unhappy with the elevation of Oba Akande. Residents of Agbowo town, including Mrs Florence Adeola-Adeyemi, Pa Joel Ojo-Odeboye and Ismail Ojebode Ojedele, said they are delighted because of his antecedents when he served as baale.

The new oba, Musibau Akande-Gbenusola, appealed to the people of Agbowo to continue to live peacefully and warned that whoever went against the law would not go scot-free.

“There is law and order. There is no room for lawlessness. We call on the police to investigate the attack on Oba Moshood Alamu Oparonke, the Onisaara of Feesu and prosecute the perpetrators. Whoever goes against the law must face the consequences,” Oba Akande-Gbenusola said.