Osun LG poll: PDP sweeps all chairmanship, councillorship seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in all the 30 local government areas (LGAs) in Osun State.

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, announced the results in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday.

He said the election was successfully concluded in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations and guidelines.

He said the election was conducted to fill the existing vacancies in 332 wards in the state and 30 LGAs of the state and that 18 political parties participated.

According to him, “From the available results as obtained from the field, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 332 wards emerged as winners. Their names as listed, I as the check returning officer of the Commission, returned them as due elected councillors of their respective wards.

“The results are available anytime for anyone interested in the Certified True Copies. For the 30 local government areas of Osun State, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party cleared all the seats.

“To this effect, by the power conferred on me, as the Chief Returning Officer of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, I hereby declared the following persons as the duly elected chairmen of their respective areas.”