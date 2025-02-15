Osun LG Poll: CSOs ask Tinubu, Ribadu to Call Oyetola to Order 

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has called President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Attorney General of the Federation Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to rein in the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, over statements allegedly instigating disobedience to law and order in Osun ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.

The call comes amid growing arguments and counterarguments among political actors in Osun regarding the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), under Oyetola’s influence, has insisted that some former local government chairmen, who were appointed during his administration through a process not recognized by the Electoral Act, should be allowed to remain in office.

SPONSOR AD

These chairmen were appointed using a controversial voice vote system, rather than the legally mandated ballot voting process for electing local government officials.

The coalition in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Olalekan Johnson, emphasized that the only legally recognized method for electing local government chairmen in Nigeria is through proper electoral voting, condemning the past use of voice voting as an unconstitutional anomaly.

Furthermore, they criticized the ongoing efforts by Oyetola and the Osun State chapter of the APC to misinterpret a Court of Appeal ruling on the matter.

They accused Oyetola and his supporters of deliberately spreading misinformation to the people of Osun State in a bid to create political unrest and disrupt the democratic process.

The coalition reminded President Tinubu of his constitutional duty as the Chief Security Officer of the nation to prevent any breakdown of law and order, particularly in Osun State, which holds deep ancestral ties to him.

They also cautioned Mr. Oyetola against assuming the role of the Attorney General, stating that he lacks the legal authority to interpret court judgments.

Additionally, the coalition called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to remain steadfast in preserving peace in Osun State. They advised the governor to ensure that desperate political elements do not succeed in undermining the state’s longstanding reputation as one of the most peaceful in the country.

As tensions rise ahead of the elections, stakeholders have been urged to uphold the principles of democracy and rule of law to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process.