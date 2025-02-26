OSUN LG crisis: Real victims are the people

The battle for local government seats in Osun State continued last Saturday with elections into various offices, despite warnings from the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police. One may not blame Governor Jackson Adeleke for proceeding, as he had secured a High Court judgment in Ilesa, affirming the legality of the election.

Following the polls, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won all contested seats—an outcome that surprised few observers. What should be of greater concern is the number of avoidable lives lost in this debacle.

In the aftermath of the recent election, a lot has happened. We now live in a world steeped in hypocrisy, while the naive and gullible masses are duped into taking sides. The elite masterfully manipulate public opinion, fuel divisive rhetoric, and turn citizens against one another.

However, beyond the electoral outcome, concerns have mounted over the violence that accompanied the process, leading to loss of lives. Among the casualties was Remi Abass, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the reinstated Chairman of Irewole Local Government. According to reports, Abass was killed while on his way to assume office. This is notwithstanding cases of many political actors that escaped assassinations in broad daylight. At the Fidau prayer held on the third day to supplicate for Remi Abass, an Islamic cleric delivered a thought-provoking message. He reminded the gathering that beyond political affiliations, communities suffer when violence escalates.

As tensions persist, there is an urgent need for reflection and restraint. Political actors must prioritise governance over personal or party interests, while citizens should resist being drawn into conflicts that do not serve their long-term interests. Elections should be a means to strengthen democracy, not an excuse for violence and division. All in Osun must recognise that the future of Osun — and indeed, the nation, depends on breaking free from this vicious cycle of manipulation and deceit. In an equitable society, power is wielded with integrity, and leadership is truly accountable to the people.

Matthew Alugbin, PhD, an indigene of Osun, writes from Edo University, Iyamho.