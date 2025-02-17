Osun LG crisis: Don’t destroy the peace in our land, Oluwo warns politicians

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has appealed to the people of Osun State, especially the politicians, to desist from acts capable of destroying the existing peaceful co-existence in the state.

Oluwo, in a statement on Monday by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, described the violence attacks reported by the media in some local governments in the state as worrisome.

His appeal came in the wake of the ongoing crisis that erupted at local government secretariats across the state on Monday following the attempts by the sacked council chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who claimed that last week’s judgment by the Court of Appeal reinstated them.

The attempts were resisted by members of the People’s Democratic Party (APC) in the state.

Oluwo said: “It doesn’t depict the true image of the state as land of virtues. Let’s prioritize our lives and protect the infrastructures built by our collective resources.

“I appeal to the political parties and their respective actors involved to respect the honourable path of peace and orderliness. Violence draws an entity back. That we don’t pray for in Osun.

“To my immediate subjects, the good people of Iwoland, don’t forget we are one family. Any harm you do to anyone in Iwo is an injury to yourself because we are all connected ,either directly or indirectly.

“I enjoin you to learn from those who have played an active role in political violence in Iwo in the past. None of them ended well. The past should present an experience for the future. Anyone making an attempt to cause violence or destroy Iwo will be caught by traditional vengeance. You can’t harm Iwo and go away with it. Nemesis will unavoidably catch up with you.

“Once again, Osun State is ours. Let’s prioritize her interest before any political consideration. Most political interest is temporary, Osun State is permanent. Let peace and orderliness be our mandate.”