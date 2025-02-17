Osun LG crisis: APC chair, PDP members killed, Gov shuts secretariats

The crisis over leadership of local government councils in Osun State assumed dangerous dimension on Monday as six people were killed.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, Remi Abass was among those killed during the crisis.

The State Commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, confirmed that five members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were also killed.

The state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, immediately shut down all local government councils in the state to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier directed local government workers to withdraw their services for their safety.

The crisis is as a result of the attempt by local government Chairmen and councilors elected during the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to resume back at the councils after the judgement of the Appeal Court, Akure, on February 10, 2025 which upturned the judgement of the Federal High Court Osogbo that earlier sacked them from the office.

The state government said the chairmen and councilors could not resume duty due to another subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo on a suit filed by the Action People Party (APP), which also sacked the chairmen and councillors.

Governor Adeleke, his Commissioner for Justice, Barr Jimi Baba and Alimi, said the sacked local government chairmen and councilors remained sacked despite the court of Appeal judgement.

But the Chairman of APC, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, and the party’s legal adviser, Barr. Adegoke Ogunsola, insisted that the local government chairmen and councilors remained validly elected and were reinstated with the Appeal Court judgement.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, could not be reached for comments.