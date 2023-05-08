Osun Guber: Davido seeks God’s intervention ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Nigerian mega music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has asked for God’s intervention ahead of a Supreme Court ruling which involves his uncle…

Nigerian mega music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has asked for God’s intervention ahead of a Supreme Court ruling which involves his uncle and governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, to be made the legitimate number one citizen of the state.

The Supreme Court has fixed May 9, 2023, to deliver a judgment in the July 16 governorship election tussle in Osun State. A five-member panel of Justices led by Justice John Okoro fixed the date after all the parties involved adopted their written briefs in the matter.

It should be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, had set aside the decision of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as Governor of Osun State.

Consequently, the Appellate Court affirmed Adeleke as the winner of the State’s governorship election of July 2022.

Airing his opinion, Davido, the music star who was consequential to his uncle’s victory at the polls took to his Twitter account stating, “Osun State Election Petition hearing comes up at the Supreme Court today. We look forward to the judicial affirmation of @AAdeleke_01

(The people’s) mandate. The hardest part is done, winning a free and fair Election. May God let the court do the right thing.”(sic)