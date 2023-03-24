Osun gov’ship: Supreme Court will still favour me – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said that he will still be favoured by the Supreme Court if former Governor Gboyega Oyetola decides to…

Adeleke was reacting to the appeal court that upheld his victory at the last year’s governorship election in Osun State.

The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in January held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

But in its judgment on Friday ,the Appeal Court overturned the ruling of the petition tribunal.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Adeleke said, “The Appeal Court has cleared everything and affirmed me as the authentic governor of Osun State. I have to thank the people of Osun State for their massive support. I dedicate this victory to God and the people

“Democracy is at play here. If they feel like they should go to the Supreme Court, so be it. We shall meet at the Supreme Court. What gives the confidence is that my people love me and they voted for me massively. And the Appeal Court has vindicated that. There was no over voting. Our party, the PDP won all the three senate seats. We won everything.

“The Appeal Court is a high court. The judgment is a water-tight judgment. No any reasonable judge would go otherwise. Even if they go to the Supreme Court, it will still favour me.”