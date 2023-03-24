Osun gov’ship: Adeleke knows fate today at appeal court

The Court of Appeal has fixed today for judgement in the appeal by Governor Ademola Adeleke challenging the Osun State governorship election. A three-member…

A three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu had earlier reserved the appeal for judgement after the arguments of both Governor Adeleke’s lawyers and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The appellate court’s officials subsequently informed the parties that the matter had been fixed for hearing, more so that the constitutional 60 days for the hearing of the appeal was due.

Adeleke had appealed the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified his election.

The tribunal ruled in favour of Oyetola by holding that he proved the allegation of over-voting in some of the polling units.

Adelele has 31 grounds of appeal, praying the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal.”

In one of the grounds of the appeal, Adeleke contended that “by referring to the appellant’s personal eccentricity for dancing, the lower tribunal derided and mocked him in a manner suggesting that it was biased against him.”