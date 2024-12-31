Osun governor signs 2025 budget

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has signed into law the budget of ₦427,746,925.170 for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill, increasing the budget to N427,746,925,170 from the N390,028,277,740 originally presented to Adeleke.

Assenting to the 2025 appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation,” Adeleke assured that the Budget will be rigorously implemented to deliver on its expectations, stressing that it’ll serve as an instrument to deliver on the five-point agenda for good governance.

He said: “What I am signing today is tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation”. The total sum for the 2025 budget is Four Hundred and Twenty-Seven Billion, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy Naira (₦427,746,925.170.00).

“Consequently, I direct Ministries, Agencies and Departments to vigorously pursue the implementation for the benefit of the citizens of the state.. Our budget performance must continue to be commendable quarterly.

“I further direct the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development to as usual monitor the implementation process for delivery according to targets and expectations.”