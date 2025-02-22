Osun election kicks off despite warning by FG, Police

Despite the warnings of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force, the local government election in Osun state is underway.

Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area at about 7:56a.m.

According to NAN, the governor arrived at the polling unit in company of his supporters and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

SPONSOR AD

Adeleke commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for the peaceful process in the conduct of the elections.

The governor advised residents to go out and cast their vote without any fear of intimidation, urging political stakeholders and electorate to shun violence during and after the elections.

Adeleke expressed confidence that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

“I want to urge everyone to come out and cast their votes. The election will be peaceful”, the governor assured.

The Federal Government had asked Governor Adeleke to halt the exercise.

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had said the position of the law was clear on the development creating friction between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust had reported how some persons, including a former council chairman, were killed while many sustained injuries in the clash that ensued over the attempt to take control of Local Government secretariats.

The Osun state government had blamed the crisis on the APC and former governor Gboyega Oyetola, now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Adeleke had vowed that nothing would stop Saturday’s election from holding, urging the people to turn out en masse.

But in his statement on Thursday, Fagbemi said the order which the governor relied on to sack the local government chairmen elected under the administration of Oyetola had been nullified by the court.

The AGF added that there was no vacancy in Osun Local Governments until the tenure of the elected chairmen elapse in October.

In the same vein, the police kicked against the election, saying credible intelligence indicated a high likelihood of violence and significant security threats.

“The Force has assessed the current security landscape and determined that proceeding with the elections under these volatile conditions could escalate into widespread unrest, endangering lives and property. The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, is fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order. However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down.”

“Beyond the security concerns, it is also imperative to consider the legal clarification by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the extant judicial pronouncements concerning Local Government administration in Osun State with regards to the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the 10th of February 2025 which stands to have nullified the Federal High Court’s previous decision and reinforces the position that the elections, as presently contemplated, lack a firm legal foundation.

“In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately. The NPF reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria’s democratic processes are upheld in accordance with the law,” Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, had said in a statement.