Osun crisis: APC chairmen give LG workers 72 hours to resume 

The local government chairmen under the All Progressives Congress (APC) reinstated by the Appeal Court has given a 72-hour ultimatum to local government workers to resume work.

This is just as the chairmen and councilors took charge at various local government council secretariats across the state on Monday.

The newly elected chairmen and councilors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not show up at the council secretariats as directed by the Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

While occupying offices at the council secretariats on Monday, the APC chairmen gave local government workers 72 hours resume to their duty posts or face the consequence.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) had directed local government staff in the state to withdraw their services and stay away from the council secretariats for their safety.

Meanwhile, to ensure safety of lives and property across the state, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed more policemen to the state on the request for reinforcement by the Osun State Police Command.

Policemen were posted to local government council secretariats and other strategic locations across the state to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The former Special Adviser on Education to former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr Jamiu Olawumi, told journalists that all APC chairmen and councillors resumed unhindered across all 30 local LGAs of the state.

“Most of the chairmen have issued press releases this morning (Monday), instructing their workers to resume by Wednesday at the latest. After Wednesday, if they fail to return, their employment status will be determined. The ultimatum stands at 72 hours,” he said.