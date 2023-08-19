Osun Commissioner appoints 20 aides

A new commissioner in Osun State, Mr Bunmi Jenyo, has appointed 20 special and personal assistants to work with him. The commissioner’s Personal Assistant on…

A new commissioner in Osun State, Mr Bunmi Jenyo, has appointed 20 special and personal assistants to work with him.

The commissioner’s Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Sesan Adeleke, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, confirmed the development.

Flooding: FG to release ecological funds to Ondo, others

NLC kicks against FG’s palliative, says cup of rice, N2000 not enough

However, Jenyo, who was recently appointed as Commissioner for Commerce, said he would be paying his 20 aides from his monthly salary.

He said, “The aides numbering over 20 are to work with the Honourable Commissioner either directly or indirectly in specific assignments.

“It is also in his giant stride to cushion the effect of economic realities in his community and put smiles on the faces of masses at the grassroots.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...