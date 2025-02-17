Deaths, commotion As Sacked Osun LG Chairmen resume duty

The Local Government Chairmen and councilors elected during administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday resumed at local Government Secretariat across the state, sparking tension.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had said resumption by the Chairman and councilors was consequent upon the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Akure, which upturned the judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, that removed them.

Residents, especially those who live around the council Secretariat have been thrown into panic as a result of sporadic gunshots.

Some deaths have been recorded while an official casualty figure had not been released as of the time of filing this report.

There are reports that the former Chairman of Irewole Local Government, Mr Remi Abass, who also resumed on Monday, was killed by hoodlums. Daily Trust could not authenticate this as of the time of filing this report.

The reinstated Chairmen and councilors resumed duty in local government areas where the All Progressives Congress (APC) is popular while their colleagues were prevented in local government areas where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is popular.

Osun is under the control of the PDP. Governor Ademola Adeleke had raised the alarm of impending trouble in the state.

At a Press conference at Government House, Osogbo, on Sunday, Adeleke accused his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, currently Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, of planning to throw the state into anarchy.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to wade into the matter and call the minister to order.

The APC has denied the allegation, blaming the PDP-led government of disobeying the court.