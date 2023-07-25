Osun bans Okada men from wearing hood

The Osun State Police Command has banned commercial motorcycle operators from wearing hood and warned residents not to board motorcycles with hooded riders. Spokesman of…

The Osun State Police Command has banned commercial motorcycle operators from wearing hood and warned residents not to board motorcycles with hooded riders.

Spokesman of the command, Yemisi Opalola, in a press statement on Monday, noted that some of the motorcyclists wore hood and concealed their identity by covering their noses with facemasks with intent to commit crime such as robbery and rape.

The statement reads in part: “This stern warning becomes imperative due to a series of reports received by the police command that criminal-minded bike riders use hood with intent to commit crime.’’

