Osun Assembly moves to regulate Islamic, traditional marriages

The Osun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed for second reading the bill regulating Islamic and traditional marriages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele Lawal, the lawmaker representing Osogbo Constituency, during plenary, appealed to the state assembly to give the bill accelerated passage.

Lawal made the appeal after reading the policy thrust of the bill, with the title: “Osun State Islamic and Traditional Marriages Regulation Bill 2024”.

He said that the bill, if passed into law, would allow for the issuance of marriage certificates for Islamic and traditional marriages, which could be presented to process international documents.

According to him, if the bill is passed into law, it will provide for a marriage registrar, who shall be responsible to the President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

He said that the marriage registrar would be responsible for issuance of certificate, issuance of licences for both Islamic and traditional marriages.

The lawmaker said that the certificate issued by the registrar of the Islamic and traditional marriage, as empowered by the bill, would be a valid and accepted document by all authorities in Nigeria and beyond.

The speaker, Mr Adewale Egbedun, aligned with the position of the lawmaker and others after listening to their contributions.

Subsequently, the bill was passed for second reading and the house adjourned sitting to Wednesday, March 19. (NAN)