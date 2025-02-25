Osun APC LG chairs’ reinstatement, triumph of justice – Omoworare

Senator Babajide Omoworare has urged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to respect the recent decision of the Court of Appeal reinstating the elected All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairmen.

Omoworare, in a statement he signed, said the reinstatement should be seen as an act of God and a triumph of justice.

He said the judgment upon which the governor initially sacked the local government chairmen had now been struck out by the Court of Appeal

“Therefore, the extant and binding legal position is that the APC chairmen remain validly in office, making any further attempt to undermine their positions unjustifiable. In the spirit of democracy and respect for the rule of law, I urge Governor Adeleke to return all parties to status quo ante bellum without unnecessary delay,” he stated

He implored the governor and his legal team to follow due process by appealing the Court of Appeal’s judgment to the Supreme Court, rather than take executive actions that disregard the judiciary.

Omoworare recalled that the Attorney-General of the Federation had previously advised an APC-led government in Edo State in a similar fashion.

“Thus, the AGF’s counsel to Governor Adeleke on this matter should not be seen as politically motivated but rather as a call for legal consistency and fairness. In light of the Court of Appeal’s ruling, it is very wrong for the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) and Governor Adeleke to have conducted the local government elections on February 22, 2025. The election was an unnecessary expenditure of public funds, an avoidable escalation of political tension and ultimately a futile exercise given the legal reality”.