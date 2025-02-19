Osun: APC LG chairs, councillors take over secretariats

Tension continues to rise in Osun State as the sacked council chairmen and councillors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) resume at various local governments in the state.

This occurred on Wednesday amid an order by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, announcing the shutdown of the councils following violence in the state.

Six people were confirmed dead by the police on Tuesday after members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC clashed.

The council chairmen elected during the tenure of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola were sacked by his successor, triggering a protracted legal battle.

The sacked chairmen however made attempts to resume on Monday following an order of the Court of Appeal which reinstated them.

They were later resisted by the PDP supporters, resulting in violence which left several people dead or injured.

Ademola had announced a shutdown of all councils after the crisis. However, some of the sacked chairmen defied the order on Wednesday, storming the secretariats. At least 14 local governments were affected.

In Obokun Local Government Secretariat, the chairman and councillors resumed early this morning though the secretariat was virtually empty with few workers on the ground, according to a source.