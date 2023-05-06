Osinbajo vied for APC presidential ticket in public interest – Laolu Akande

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has said his principal, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,…

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has said his principal, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, joined the race to secure the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the interest of the public.

He said this Friday while speaking during an interview with Channels Television.

The presidential aide said Osinbajo ran because he believed he possessed the necessary experience, qualifications and inspirational leadership qualities for the office of the president.

“He did what he needed to do but the party made the decision and he just has to move on after doing the right thing,” he said.

Osinbajo has been criticised for joining the race against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of their close relationship as a former attorney-general of Lagos State when the latter was governor.