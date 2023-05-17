Osinbajo tasks governors on digital economy

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised governors-elect to invest in youth development toward attaining a digital economy in the nearest future. Osinbajo said this at…

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised governors-elect to invest in youth development toward attaining a digital economy in the nearest future.

Osinbajo said this at the induction of governors-elect by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Osibanjo said it was imperative to unleash the potential in the youths, which was about 75 per cent of Nigeria’s population, using technology.

“More decisive actions are needed to turn this demographic asset into an economic dividend.

“A young, productive, youthful population, with access to education, skills, social protection, affordable housing, and medical care, will power Nigeria’s economy, now and well into the future.

“We must move away from so-called ‘youth empowerment programs.’ The youths do not need handouts.

They need investments that will propel them to wealth creators.

“One of the industries that wild dominate the future is FinTech.

Nigeria’s FinTech is surging as one of the leaders in Africa today,” he said.

Osinbajo added: “International firms like Google see the demographic and mobile tech growth and how this will rapidly change the future of e-commerce, trade, health, and finance and are willing to bring their resources given the potential returns.

“Subnational governments must invest in this sector if they are to match up with current and future trend.”(NAN)