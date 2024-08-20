Osinbajo, Obi, among special guests at ongoing US Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Former Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo alongside other notable Nigerian political figures, are currently attending the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago as Special Guests of…

Osinbajo, the LP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 polls, and the former Senate President Ken Nnamani were all invited according to the US-based NDI.

The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas was also said to have been invited but it was not clear if he had honoured the invitation.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI), is a notable non-profit and non-partisan organization based in the United States pushing Democratic values around the world.

Their participation in this event signals a commitment to engaging with diverse political processes and learning from global experiences to enhance governance and democracy in Nigeria.

The Democratic National Convention, a significant event in the United States’ political calendar, serves as a platform where key policies and strategies are discussed by the Democratic Party, besides the formal nomination of the party’s Presidential candidate- current US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The convention is also an opportunity for global leaders and stakeholders to observe and participate in discussions that could influence global political trends.

Founded in 1983, NDI has been at the forefront of supporting and strengthening democratic institutions around the world. The institute provides technical assistance to political parties, civic groups, and election processes, with a strong emphasis on promoting citizen participation, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Operating in over 50 countries, NDI is dedicated to fostering free and fair elections, advocating for the protection of human rights, and upholding democratic norms. The organization’s work is instrumental in ensuring that democratic processes are robust and inclusive, enabling citizens to have a voice in how they are governed.

By attending the convention, Osinbajo and the other Nigerian leaders invited would engage with global democratic practices, exchange ideas with international counterparts, and bring valuable insights back to Nigeria.