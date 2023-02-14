Osinbajo inaugurates national development plan steering committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2025. Speaking at the inauguration, he said…

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration, he said the aim of establishing the National Steering Committee (NSC) and the Development Plan Implementation Unit (DPIU) was to lay a solid foundation for a strong base that would drive an effective implementation and produce a prosperous country.

Prof. Osinbajo added that the Steering Committee was required to “provide the necessary policy guidance and leadership for effective and successful implementation of the Plan.”

He said it was a testament to the determination and commitment of the government to provide the desired political will and leadership for effective implementation of the new national development plan.

Osinbajo one of those who built Tinubu’s image – Momodu

Osinbajo one of those who built Tinubu’s image – Momodu

He added that the committee had a national assignment with institutional membership that outlived an administration.

He said NDP 2021 – 2025 was designed to lift 35 million people out of poverty and generate 21 million jobs by the end of 2025.”

Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had launched the National Development Plan on the 22nd of December, 2021.

Among those present at the inauguration were the Ministers of Budget and National Planning (State) Prince Clem Agba, who is Vice Chairman; Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu; Transportation (State) Prince Ademola Adegoroye; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; and Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

There were also representatives of other Ministers who are members of the Committee.

Others included Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, Statistician-General of the Federation; Executive Director of Nigeria Network of NGOs, Oyebisi Oluseyi; President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Francis Meshioye; President of ALGON, Hon. Kolade Alabi, and other representatives of MDAs.

The membership of the committee is composed of the following: Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria – Chairman; Minister of State, Budget and National Planning – Vice Chairman; Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning – Secretary; six State Governors ( one Governor from each geopolitical zone); CEO of the Budget Office of the Federation; CEO of the National Bureau of Statistics; Minister of Works & Housing; Minister of Power; Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment; Minister of Transport; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Minister of Environment; Minister of Health;;Governor of CBN; GMD of NNPC; Representative of the Organised Private Sector (OPS); Representative of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs); Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Representative of Development Partners.