Osinbajo inaugurates National Development Plan Steering Committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan (2021-2025). He said the aim of establishing the National Steering Committee…

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan (2021-2025).

He said the aim of establishing the National Steering Committee and the Development Plan Implementation Unit was to lay a solid foundation for a strong base that would drive an effective implementation and produce a prosperous country.

Osinbajo, who chairs the steering committee, noted that it is required to “provide the necessary policy guidance and leadership for effective and successful implementation of the Plan.”

He said it was a testament to the determination and commitment of the government to provide the desired political will and leadership for effective implementation of the new national development plan.

Three steps to follow in depositing old naira notes

Policy somersaults responsible for Nigeria’s inability to own satellite – Obasanjo

He noted that the committee had a national assignment with institutional membership that outlived an administration.

He said the Plan was designed to lift 35 million people out of poverty and generate 21 million jobs by the end of 2025.

President Muhammadu Buhari had launched the Plan on December 22, 2021.