Diya, a distinguished patriot with deep commitment to Nigeria – Osinbajo

The late Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, (Rtd) was a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to…

The late Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, (Rtd) was a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement he personally signed, the VP said “I received with sadness, the news of the passing of (rtd) Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late General Sani Abacha.

OBITUARY: Diya, the General who lived to tell story of those who sentenced him to death

7 Things To Know About Late Dipo Diya

“General Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun State, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.

“General Diya, GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni, was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man,” he added.

The Vice President stated that “his passing is a loss to the people of Ogun State and Nigeria. Our prayer is that God comforts the family, friends , associates and the people of Ogun State. May his memory always be blessed.”