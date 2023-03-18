Osinbajo commends voting conduct at polling unit

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday, voted at the Egunrege Polling Unit 14, Ward 1 in Ikenne Local Government Area…

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Prof. Osinbajo and his wife arrived the polling unit, got accredited and proceeded to cast their votes at exactly 10:34 am.

Speaking afterwards, the Vice President, who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, said “from here at my own polling unit, it is excellent. The whole process has been conducted very well and I just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation.

“It has been a very pleasant experience. I am glad that I am able to cast my votes and so many others who want to cast their votes have been able to do so,” he added.