PHOTOS: Osinbajo chairs first FEC of 2023

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently chairing the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year 2023.

Daily Trust observed that several ministers and their ministers of state are physically present at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, since the introduction of COVID-19 protocols.

Also in attendance are the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Dr Adeola Ipaye.

Ministers who are attending physically include those in charge the ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Also attending are Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Mariam Katagum; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Before the commencement of the council meeting, members held prayers, led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and his Aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday travelled to Nouakchott, Mauritania, to participate in the programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace.

The President is expected back in the country today.