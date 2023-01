Osinbajo chairs FEC Meeting as APC Presidential Rally holds in Ogun

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa just as the APC Presidential campaign trail made…

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa just as the APC Presidential campaign trail made a stop in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the VP, the SGF and other cabinet ministers to focus on governance while he (the President) joins the party’s Presidential campaign trail across the country.

The President is scheduled to join the campaign team in 10 States and has already been to four of the locations – Plateau, Bauchi, Adamawa and Yobe.

Official photos released from the State House photo unit showed Prof. Osinbajo chairing the weekly FEC meeting in the absence of the President who is away in Senegal for an official engagement and is not expected back in Abuja for a few days.

Buhari departed Lagos for Dakar, the Senegalese capital on Tuesday to attend the second edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture starting today.

Other top officials at today’s meeting included SGF, Boss Mustapha; Ministers of Information, Lai Mohammed; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, among others.