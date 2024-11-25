Osinbajo celebrates wife on 35th wedding anniversary

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed appreciation to his wife, Dolapo, as they celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

In an emotional and moving tribute to his wife shared on Instagram, Osinbajo highlighted the depth of his her love, commitment, and multifaceted contributions to their family and society.

Osinbajo also thanked his wife for her willingness to give up everything for him and their children.

He added that Dolapo had written several books, run several national prayer meetings, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people in different skills, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens.

He wrote, “My darling @dolapoosinbajo ,

every year of these 35 years you’ve proved that true love is not a myth or a fanciful phrase—through your willingness to give up everything for me and our children, through your generosity with your time, skills, and great faith by which you have helped us all navigate our sometimes bewildering journeys.

“In all of this, you’ve written several books, run several national prayer meetings, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people in different skills, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens!

“I thank God daily for the gift of you to me. I love you always Dolly. Happy 35th Anniversary.”