Osinbajo calls for revamp of NIPSS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to revamp its operations to initiate ideas that would solve Nigeria’s problem.

Osinbajo, who was speaking during a courtesy visit by the trustees of NIPSS to his office, highlighted the need to reposition NIPSS, recalibrate its visibility and attract significant financial backing from the private sector and other non-public sector sources.

According to him, a think-tank such as NIPPS is effective is when it provides a space for people to think and develop ideas because ideas make difference.

He said, “This is why countries that have made progress continue to seek ways not just in developing their own think tanks, but in looking for other think tanks they can collaborate with because there is so much happening around the world and a lot of collaboration is necessary.”

According to a statement by VP’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo identified areas that should concern the Institute to include developing ideas on how to get extreme poverty out of the country and address climate change issues, among others.

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, said the trustees are committed to serve and assured the VP of their preparedness to deliver on the mandate.

The Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, reiterated the importance of finding alternative sources of funding for research, infrastructure upgrade and other activities at the institution.

He assured the VP and the BOT members of management’s commitment to leave a legacy of commitment to service and accountability in the management of the funds raised.