✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Osimhen reacts as fans accuse him of envying Lookman

ademola lookman (l) celebrates with reigning african footballer of the year, victor osimhen
ademola lookman (l) celebrates with reigning african footballer of the year, victor osimhen

On Monday, Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, followed Victor Osimhen’s footsteps by winning the CAF Player of the Year Award.

Following his feat, many Super Eagles players like William Troost-Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Victor Boniface, and many others took to social media to congratulate him.

However, Osimhen has been quite silent since Lookman won the award.

SPONSOR AD

The only posts on his social media page are personal photos of himself dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton designer outfits.

A fan called Osimhen out directly, writing in the comments of his post on X.

“You never congratulate Lookman, wey tin sup?”

“Done since yesterday around 23:49 Turkish time.” Osimhen responded, clearing the air.

Another fan stoked the fire, saying: “Twitter judges say you no wish Lookman.”

“Them dey joke, them no say I definitely congratulate am immediately after my game,” Osimhen replied sharply.

However as at the time of this report, he hasn’t officially congratulated Lookman despite been active on social media.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories