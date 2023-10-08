Osimhen: Olamide Is My Favourite Nigerian Artiste

Napoli and Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that Olamide is his favourite Nigerian artiste. He revealed this in an interview with Youtuber…

Napoli and Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that Olamide is his favourite Nigerian artiste.

He revealed this in an interview with Youtuber Korty eo, adding that he also loves Seyi Vibez.

The interview occurred after Osimhen was filmed in his car singing along to Afrobeats artiste, Vibez.

The most viral clip of the artiste he was singing was the track ‘Amdallah’, a single from the artiste’s “Vibes Till Thy Kingdom Come” album.

However, he revealed that YBNL Nation boss Olamide is his favourite artiste, even suggesting.

“I love him a lot,” Osimhen said about Seyi Vibez.

“But Olamide is my favourite. Like, make I go heaven come back, Olamide. I have moments that maybe when I’m going for games, there’s this particular one I listen to before entering the pitch [sings an excerpt from Olamides’s ‘King Shii].

“It’s very deep for those that really understand Yoruba.”

