Osimhen fires blank as Napoli held by Torino ahead of Barca decider

Nigeria Victor Osimhen fired blank as Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw by Torino in Serie A on Friday, stalling the champions’ revival ahead of a Champions League showdown at Barcelona.

Antonio Sanabria’s acrobatic overhead kick in the 64th minute gave Torino a point at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and damaged Napoli’s bid for European football next season.

Sanabria netted his third goal of the season three minutes after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli ahead as Francesco Calzona’s side stay seventh.

Napoli are two points behind Atalanta who are in the Europa Conference League spot and face Juventus on Sunday.

The gap separating them from the Champions League positions is seven points with fourth-placed Bologna hosting champions-elect Inter Milan on Saturday.

Inter are red-hot favourites to take the Scudetto from Napoli as they lead Juventus by 15 points.

Napoli face Barca in Catalonia on Tuesday night with a spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s top club competition up for grabs.

The two sides are level at 1-1 following the first leg in Naples last month.