Osimhen, Drogba are on same level, says Mourinho 

Napoli and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been compared to former Chelsea favorite, Didier Drogba.

On Sunday, Osimhen scored a superb goal as Napoli defeated Roma 2-1, to extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

Addressing newsmen after the game, Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, said, “He(Osimhen) is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then okay. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behavior, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.”

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from Lille in a €70m deal back in 2020, has scored 43 goals in 82 appearances for the Italian club.

He is currently the leading scorer in Serie A with 14 goals from 16 matches.

He has emerged as one of a handful of Manchester United targets as the Red Devils look for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the veteran’s November departure.