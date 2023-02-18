Osimhen breaks Higuain’s Napoli record

Victor Osimhen, on Friday, set a first-ever record in the history of Napoli after scoring in the 2-0 win against Sassuolo. The Nigerian striker, who…

Victor Osimhen, on Friday, set a first-ever record in the history of Napoli after scoring in the 2-0 win against Sassuolo.

The Nigerian striker, who scored in his 6th consecutive game when he netted a beautiful goal with his strike against Cremonese last weekend, went a little further in history.

He joined Gonzalo Higuain as the only players to score in six straight Serie A games for Napoli – with that record in the bag, he is now the only one to score in seven straight Serie A games.

Osimhen’s goal against Sassuolo made him the first-ever player in the history of Napoli in the three-point era (since 1994-95), to find the net in seven league games in a row.

His clubmate and strike partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also set his own record by becoming the first player since 2006-07 to reach double figures for goals and assists in the debut season in the European top five leagues.

Victor Osimhen, the leading Serie A scorer has scored 18 league goals in 19 league games, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 10 league goals and 9 assists in 19 league games.