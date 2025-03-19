Osimhen ‘among four strikers’ on Man Utd’s transfer shortlist

Manchester United have reportedly included Victor Osimhen on a four-man striker shortlist for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to delve into the transfer market to bolster their forward options after seeing Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggle to find their best form this season.

Zirkzee has netted just six goals in 44 competitive appearances since arriving from Bologna last summer, while Hojlund has mustered eight strikes in 39 matches in all competitions.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he has racked up 26 goals in 30 appearances, including 20 strikes in 22 league games.

The Nigeria international is set to return to Napoli in the summer, but he is likely to depart on a permanent basis ahead of the 2025-26 season.