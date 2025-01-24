Osimhen accused of assaulting journalist in Turkey

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has found himself embroiled in controversy following an alleged altercation with a journalist in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Turkish media outlet, Posta, the incident occurred as Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, was leaving a nightclub with friends.

The said journalist, Tolga Bozduman, recounted the encounter, claiming that Osimhen reacted aggressively to being photographed.

“We filmed Osimhen at the exit with three of my colleagues. When the flashes went off, he went wild. He ran towards me screaming. He tried to take my camera, but I didn’t let go, and he punched me. It still hurts,” Bozduman alleged.

He further stated that the striker attempted to bribe him to delete the footage.

“He started swearing and told me, ‘Destroy the footage, I’ll give you money.’ I refused, and he threatened me: ‘I will destroy you.’”

Meanwhile, amid the allegations, Osimhen has made a cryptic post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, he posted a famous video of Ghanaian comedian and TV host Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi laughing sarcastically, with no caption attached.

This meme, known for its humorous yet mocking tone, has already left fans puzzled.