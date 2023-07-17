Oshodi Oke, Vivian Anani, star in fresh season of ‘The New Babington Family’

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has debuted a new season of ‘The New Babington Family’, one of the Family TV Dramas in its staple. The new…

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has debuted a new season of ‘The New Babington Family’, one of the Family TV Dramas in its staple.

The new season hit the airwaves from 20th July 2023, according to Wale Adenuga Jnr., Producer of The New Babington Family TV Drama.

Adenuga, in a statement made available to our correspondent, explained that the new season is laced with fresh twists and turns.

The drama is anchored around the family of Mrs. Babinton and her kids ready to face the new world, life’s twists and turns.

Adenuga said, “Since the programme started airing in 2019, the storylines have really evolved to this point where it is now. The beloved Mrs. Babington has successfully raised her kids, and is now ready to get back in the world with new adventures, and challenges. This new season has plenty of twists and turns; with lots of fun and lessons for the whole family.”

He said as the new season begins, it has got many fans excited and interacting about the new family series.

The New Babington Family stars a wide range of talented artistes who interpret the captivating story perfectly.

They include Vivian Anani, Kunle Coker, Gloria Young, Toyin Alausa, Imotunde Adeyemo, Dele Fagboyo, Nobert Young, Ayo Adesanya, Raphael Niyi, Nwonye Chiamaka, Ibironke Ojo (Oshodi Oke), Bukky Ogunnote, Okey Jude, Tony Akposheri, Funky Mallam, Victor Edogun, Sally Usifo, among others.

Each episode of The New Babington Family airs to millions of viewers within Nigeria on various network channels.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...